Shakti Mills rapist recruited gangsters on Whatsapp in a bid to 'rule Mumbai'

Held for attempt to murder, Akash Jadhav and an accomplice recruited 10 unemployed youths who were stuck doing odd jobs through WhatsApp with the intention of becoming a gang leader



The Shakti Mills compund where the photojournalist was gangraped. File pic

Here's 'g' for genius. A gangster duo took 'groupism' to another level, forming a group on WhatsApp to recruit youngsters and make them 'bhais.' One of the juveniles accused in the Shakti Mills gang rape, and another seasoned criminal, Amit Bhatt, started this group called 'Bombay Bhai', to encourage other youths to join them. The Mumbai police came across their ingenuity when they recently arrested them.

It is learnt that Akash Jadhav and Amit used to post messages in the group about 'ruling Mumbai'. The film-crazed duo had used a still from the movie 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' as the display picture.

"Through this group, they attracted 10 youths. They used to brainwash the boys telling them even if they work hard, they won't get respect and a good job. They must become 'bhais' to get respect and money easily," said a highly placed source in the police department.

"Rupesh Owalkar, arrested on September 23, is a commerce graduate, and was working as a loader. Another accused earlier arrested, Suraj Teli alias Batli, worked as a driver. Akash and Amit assured them a bright future as bhais in Mumbai," added the officer.

Filmi threat

Akash alias Gotya, and Amit attacked Ajay Matkar, 42, along with three others in Lower Parel on September 7. A case was filed in NM Joshi police station on September 8 against the five accused. After learning of this, Akash with Amit, decided to teach the Matkars a lesson. They attacked his younger brother Amit, 36, with a chopper.

After attacking him, Akash, Amit Bhatt, Ashwin Khandekar and Chetan Labde flashed the chopper in the air warning of dire consequences if anyone told the police what had happened. "This is similar to a scene from 'Shootout in Lokhandwala,' where gangster Maya Dolas kills an informer in the street, and warns residents," said a senior police officer.

On Sunday morning the police arrested Amit Bhat, Ashwin Khandekar and Chetan Labde from Nashik. They will be produced in court on Monday. Akash Jadhav was arrested by NM Joshi cops on September 23 from Dadar.

