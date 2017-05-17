Shameful! Woman catches man filming her on a moving train



Representational picture



While we talk about crime against women in India, do we think about our fellow citizens who reside in other parts of the globe? If not, then we should start doing so, because crime against women seems to be a never-ending topic across the globe.



This story of an Indian origin woman living is Singapore is the example of such a shameful act that took place in Singapore and proves that women are not safe anywhere.

A man was caught red handed filming a girl in Singapore’s most popular mode of transport MRT (Mass Rapid Transit). Uma Mageswari, an Indian origin woman residing in Singapore boarded the city’s MRT only to discover that her ride would turn a bumpy one.



On May 13, 2017, Uma boarded the train at Outram MRT and was heading towards Harbourfront. Within minutes of entering the compartment, she noticed that a man quickly plonked himself on the seat right opposite to her, despite the compartment being empty.



The filthiest thing happened thereafter. As soon as he was seated, he took out his phone and started filming Uma blatantly, without realising that his entire act was being reflected on the mirror window behind.



Annoyed by his lewdness, Uma decided to catch hold of the man filming her. Being caught by Uma and MRT staff, it was found that the accused is an Indian national who holds an employment pass. She made her own recording that showed the man filming her. Uma uploaded the video of the incident and picture of the man on Facebook, which immediately took the internet by storm.



Watch the video here: