Shanti jumps queue to withdraw money, cops fire in air to control mob

UPâÂÂconstable fired blanks outside Bulandshahr bank after a woman got into an altercation



Over a month since note ban, people across the country are still protesting against the move. Pic/PTI



Bulandshahr: A nasty fight erupted outside a bank here after a woman attempted to jump the queue to withdraw money, prompting police to fire in air.

The woman, identified as Shanti, tried to jump the queue at Punjab National Bank's Aahar branch here. "Those waiting for their turn got agitated and protested," SP (rural) Jagdish Sharma said.



Video grab of people throwing slippers at the cop outside PNB in Bulandshahr on Saturday

When the constable tried to discipline the group into standing quietly in a queue, he was beaten up by some men. In an apparent bid to save his life from the irate mob, he fired blanks in the air.

A mobile video of the incident shows the agitated crowd throwing slippers at cops. The constable has since been suspended for using force.

Incidentally, the bank was also running short of cash.