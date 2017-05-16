Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule misses Praful Patel's book launch



(second from left) Praful Patel, Uddhav Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis,âÂÂAmitabhâÂÂBachchan and Mukesh Ambani at the launch of Udaan. Pic/Sameer Markande



Missing in action?

The well-attended and high-profile book release of Udaan, a pictorial biography of NCP leader and former Union Minster for Aviation, Praful Patel, witnessed many accolades showered on him for his unique ability to make friends across the political spectrum and across class barriers. Mukesh Ambani lauded the suave industrialist and politician for his "power to sustain relationships." And Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made special mention of his talent for nurturing "personal warmth despite political differences."

But according to those present, these words only underlined the fact that Patel's own Supreme Leader, NCP boss Sharad Pawar, and his daughter Supriya Sule, were conspicuous by their absence.

What gives?



Atul and Gayatri Ruia

Their latest project

They are known as the couple who have conceived and nurtured a whole host of enterprises together for Mumbai, right from redeveloping the Phoenix Mill area into a bustling retail hub to creating the city's first luxury mall, Palladium, amongst other things. But recently, the city was introduced to what is unquestionably one of realtor Atul and wife Gayatri Ruia's finest creations — their newborn son Arjun, who along with sisters Sharanya and Tarini, completes the Ruia family. Friends of the couple were delighted to receive the announcement of the happy development along with a box of cookies placed snuggly in a bottle warmer over the weekend.

Congratulations Gayatri and Atul on your latest creation.



Tiger and Jackie Shroff

Jackie's real life hero

For most people, actor Jackie Shroff epitomizes the idea of a macho guy, but we were delighted to learn from the star that his concept of hero was in fact, his real life father-in-law, the even more swashbuckling Air Vice Marshal Ranjan Dutt, who, in his long and distinguished career in the Air Force, was something of a legend.



AVM Ranjan Dutt and His daughter Ayesha Shroff Pic/www.bharat-rakshak.com

"I met father when I'd gone over to ask Ayesha out on our first date," says Shroff, who describes himself as 'part hippy and part Clint Eastwood' at that time. "He looked at me, and I felt cannons going through me," he says, about the man who was not only among the few Indians to have flown operationally in Europe during World War II, but also to break the sound barrier.

Did the star ever channel his late father-in-law when required to play a hero on screen? "That kind of heroism is beyond anyone," he laughed in his characteristic self-deprecating style. "But I see it in Ayesha," he said, adding, "That steely resolve of her legendary fighter pilot father. Me? I'm just a guy from Teen Batti who got lucky. The most courageous thing I did was to win the hand of Air Vice Marshal Ranjan Dutt's daughter!"

Now we know where Tiger Shroff gets IT from.



Poonam Soni

Booked again!

Word comes in that jewellery designer Poonam Soni has been invited to feature in Beyond Black London's exclusive Collectible Directory 'Design Scapes.' The directory forms part of a collection launched yearly featuring people who excel in their fields like David Rockefeller, Christopher Burch, and David Khalili.

"It will be my fifth appearance in an international coffee table book," says the designer who began her brand 27 years ago and has a strong presence internationally.

Headed for NYC this holiday season to meet her daughter, Esha, the VP Accessories at Ralph Lauren, Soni says that the trip will combine work and pleasure. "My brand advisory team is in LA and I am looking forward to strategising the launch of an exciting new project back home this Christmas with them."



Priya Kapoor and Karam Puri

Match made on social media

"On December 28, 2014, I posted a picture of the book I was reading on Instagram… Who would have thought that innocuous post would change my life!" wrote Delhi-based publisher Priya Kapoor, creative director of a publishing firm, recently on a website, about how social media had led to a fortuitous meeting with photographer Karam Puri, who would soon capture her heart, and whom she will be marrying at the end of the year.

"A lot of friends didn't know how we met, so it's been fun getting their messages. One said there's enough fodder there for a movie! Another said that it was an inspiration to all book — nerds," said the attractive publisher when asked about her announcement on a web zine. "It was announced a while ago and not on social media. But, yes, I was a bit reticent to share the story at first, but when I was asked to blog about it – I thought why not? It's a fun, happy story, and I don't mind sharing it. Who doesn't like a good story?"

As for those who marvel at the fact that even a traditional match maker might not have been able to put together such a perfect match (both she and her future husband come from similar backgrounds and communities, and are the products of boarding schools and share similar interests in books and travel photography), she says, "I like the idea of chance meetings and encounters. In another world, perhaps we would have met at a bookshop or while travelling, but given that most of us spend a lot of time on social media, maybe this is the best place to bump into someone today."

We like!