Sharad Pawar 77th Birthday: Arun Jaitley and other Twitterati wish NCP Supremo

Dec 12, 2017, 14:30 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Former Union Minister and Nationalist Congress Party President, Sharad Pawar, marked his 77th birthday on Tuesday. The veteran leader from Maharashtra will also be celebrating 50 years of active participation as a political activist. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, the leader's followers and well-wishers extended personal greetings. 

NCP President Sharad Pawar

Sporting legend Sachin Tendulkar, Union Minister for Finance Arun Jaitley, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and various party members were among the Twitterati who greeted him. Some of the greetings read: 

The NCP leader, will, however, be celebrating the occasion by attending the Halla Bol Aakrosh March in Nagpur along with senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. The rally is being held in protest of the ruling BJP-led government's policies with respect to farmers and their welfare. 

During his political career, Pawar has held various posts both at the Union, as well as, state levels. Pawar has served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra a number of consecutive times, apart from holding the prestigious posts of Union Defence Minister and Minister for Agriculture. Due to his contributions to sports, Pawar remains among the honoured few to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and as the president of the International Cricket Council. 

