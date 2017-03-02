Sharad Pawar backs DU student Gurmehar Kaur

NCP president Sharad Pawar today came out in support of Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur who was allegedly given rape threats online for criticising the RSS-backed ABVP, saying those in power are creating an "atmosphere of terror".

Pawar said those who believe in democracy and women empowerment will stand against such intimidation.

"This is not the first time such an atmosphere of terror is being unleashed. The Haryana (Health) Minister's comments expose what kind of mindset exists," Pawar told reproters here.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij had said that those supporting Kaur for her campaign against the ABVP were pro-Pakistan and should be thrown out of the country.

Kaur has been subjected to intense trolling on social media over her stance against RSS-backed students outfit ABVP and a video campaign advocating peace between India and Pakistan.

The 20-year-old daughter of a martyr had also complained of receiving "rape threats" allegedly from ABVP members, following which a FIR was registered against unknown persons.

Pawar said NCP's campus wing will raise its voice against such intimidation and terror in universities.

"Political leaders are contributing to vitiate the atmosphere," he said.

"The mindset of those in power at present is not good. They are not easing the situation, but are increasing the tension. All political parties should come together to raise their voice against such ideology," Pawar said adding he condemned the threats to Kaur.