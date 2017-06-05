Sharad Pawar dubs Devendra Fadnavis' allegation as 'childish'



Sharad Pawar

The farmers' stir took place as the Fadnavis government had 'fallen asleep', NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said, dubbing as childish the CM's allegation that some people wanted to create a situation of anarchy in Maharashtra by using farmers.

Devendra Fadnavis had on Saturday announced the 'biggest-ever' farm loan waiver amid the statewide agitation by cultivators who stalled movement of vegetables and milk over their demands.

As some sections of farmers refused to call off the agitation, Fadnavis, without naming the opposition (Congress and NCP), alleged that "some people were trying to create anarchy in the state" by using farmers.

Reacting to it, Pawar said, "None of the political parties have taken part in the strike called by farmers. The chief minister's allegations are childish. This is a strike of farmers and led by their representatives only. There is no point in giving a political colour to their agitation. Doing so does not suit the chief minister's post," Pawar said in Ratnagiri.