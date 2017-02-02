Sharad Pawar to kick off BMC election campaign on February 4

Nationalist Congress Party chief to start his poll campaign from Mankhurd; party sources said star campaigner, MP Supriya Sule will conduct road shows across the city

Sharad Pawar

Former union minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will kick off the party’s poll campaign, for the upcoming BMC elections, on February 4. The polls have been scheduled for February 21. According to senior party leaders, Pawar will begin the poll campaign by inaugurating the first grand public rally in Mankhurd, along with other senior party leaders.

After breaking a five-year coalition with the Congress, NCP is ready to contest BMC election alone. According to a senior NCP leader, star campaigner MP Supriya Sule, former deputy CM Ajit Pawar and former union minister Praful Patel are also likely to attend the rally.

Speaking to mid-day, president of Mumbai NCP, Sachin Ahir said, “With this first poll rally, we will highlight the party’s development agenda and the failure of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in bringing about any development in the last 15 years. Both the parties are neck deep in corruption and the basic amenities they offered were never enough for the masses.”

Ahir added, “We know our strengths, so we will focus on particular areas from where we will be able to increase the number of seats. As we always contested the BMC elections with Congress, we participated only from few areas in eastern and western zones of the city. So, it will be a challenge for us to gain footing in south Mumbai and some other parts of the city.”

Congress and NCP were partners in BMC for 15 years (pre and post poll alliance). According to party sources, NCP is eyeing a sizable chunk in the BMC this year. Currently, there are 14 NCP corporators in the civic body. Out of 227 seats, NCP had earlier released list of 102 candidates from across the city.

According to the a senior party leader, while Pawar will campaign in mostly the western belt of the city, Supriya Sule will do a road shows across the city.