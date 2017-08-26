Sharad Yadav approaches EC, JD-U tells him not to attend Lalu rally



Sharad Yadav

The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) faction led by its senior leader Sharad Yadav on Friday approached the Election Commission (EC) and submitted that they were the "real" JD-U, as they enjoyed the support of most of its workers and office-bearers.

Arun Shrivastav, a close aide of Yadav, said Sharad Yadav was accompanied by the party's lawyers, a majority of party workers, National Council members and state unit presidents, during his visit to the Commission.

Shrivastav was recently removed as the party General Secretary by the JD-U.

Interestingly, a few days back JD-U Secretary General K.C. Tyagi had also made a similar claim in a press conference here, saying there were only four recognised state committees and they supported Nitish Kumar.

Tyagi had dismissed the claims of the Yadav faction, saying that a rebellion by "two or three persons" could not be described as a split. He asserted that nine out of 11 JD-U MPs were with Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U President Nitish Kumar.

Earlier on Friday, Tyagi wrote to Yadav and advised him against attending the rally called by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on August 27 in Patna.

"We find your statement reported by the media that you will be participating in the RJD rally both surprising and sad. The RJD is organising this rally against the JD-U and to cover up their family's corruption," the JD-U letter signed by Tyagi read.

"Your presence in the rally would ascertain that you have not only acted in contravention of your principles, but also that you have voluntarily given up the JD-U," the letter said.

A rebellion in the JD-U erupted after Nitish Kumar recently broke ranks with the Grand Alliance and joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Kumar formed his new state government in coalition with the BJP.