Sharebroker's murder 'mastermind', who was on the run, kills himself



Devendra Jayantilal Doshi was murdered on December 11

The prime suspect in the murder of Kandivli sharebroker Devendra Jayantilal Doshi allegedly committed suicide in Gujarat yesterday while on the run.

On December 11, Doshi (65) was murdered in his home allegedly while exchanging old notes amounting to R13 lakh for gold. Two days ago, one of the two suspects, Nikunj Jamanbhai Polara (24), was nabbed in Borivli West while trying to board a bus for Sindhudurg.

During questioning, Polara revealed that his uncle, Jayantibhai Mukundbhai Savarya (67), who was absconding, had masterminded the murder after finding out that the senior citizen lived alone, and that he was hiding in Talaja taluk near Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

But, before the Mumbai Police team reached the taluk, Savarya allegedly poisoned. Mukund Pawar, senior inspector of Kandivli police station, confirmed that Savarya committed suicide.