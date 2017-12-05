Shashi Kapoor passes away: Mumbai police pays tribute in a unique way

Mumbai Police on Tuesday paid tribute to Bollywood legend Shashi Kapoor in a unique way by citing the name of his iconic movie 'Deewar'

Shashi Kapoor. Pic/Mumbai Police Twitter

The Mumbai Police tweeted, "The 'Deewar' between the 'Good' and 'Bad' that shall always stand tall till many generations to come #RIPShashiKapoor."

Veteran actor-filmmaker Shashi Kapoor, who passed away here on Monday at the age of 79, was wrapped in the tricolour and given a three-gun salute by the police for his last rites at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium on Tuesday.

The veteran matinee star, who breathed his last at 5.20 p.m. at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Monday after a period of hospitalisation, was cremated at a state funeral.

Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Salim Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Supriya Pathak, Shakti Kapoor and Suresh Oberoi among others were present at the cremation.

Son of Prithviraj Kapoor and younger brother of Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor debuted in Bollywood with the 1961 film "Dharmputra" after working as a child artist.

He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan -- the third highest civilian honour -- by the Government of India in 2011. In 2015, he was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

He was married to British actress Jennifer Kendal, who died in September 1984.

Shashi Kapoor is survived by daughter Sanjana Kapoor and two sons Kunal and Karan Kapoor.

-with agency inputs

