Shashi Tharoor rejects online campaign projecting him as UPA's PM candidate in 2019 polls



Shashi Tharoor



Thiruvananthapuram: Former UN diplomat and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has rejected an online petition campaign projecting him as UPA's Prime Ministerial candidate in the run-up to general elections 2019.

In a Facebook post, Tharoor, MP from Thiruvananthapuram constituency, wanted the people behind the campaign to withdraw the same.

"I was both surprised and touched by the Change.org petition that has been circulating over the last few days suggesting a greater role for me in the Congress party and in national politics in the 2019 elections, and by the response this has received. I do, however, feel it is time to make it clear that I neither support nor endorse such a campaign," Tharoor said.

Tharoor said he ignored the petition initially, but obliged to respond as it has gained attention in the media. The MP thanked everyone who has signed it so far.