She makes bread sexy! Latest internet craze is smashing your face into bread

Vlogger sparks online craze after raising money by rolling her face in different kinds of bread

A young American woman has become an unlikely social media sensation after posting unusual videos on Instagram where she is seen squishing her face into different kinds of bread.

The 27-year-old, who lives in Brooklyn, created the Bread Face Blog early last year and has since attracted over 1.34 lakh followers, The Sun reported.

In each video clip, the girl begins by showing a close-up of the loaf to the camera and then sets it down on the table. She then rolls her face in the bread to a self-curated soundtrack and eats the baked treats.

The vlogger, who wishes to remain anonymous, has sparked am online craze where fans have posted similar videos under the hashtag, #breadfacing.

In a previous interview with The New York Times, the bread blogger was asked if her project was meant to appeal to gluten fetishes. “If I’m filling a once-empty slot for someone sexually — then that’s awesome,” she said. “I get it. I don’t think it’s weird -- food is tactile and sexy, and we can’t help what turns us on, just don’t overindulge yourself.”

Her Instagram bio reads: “Bread Face, giving the people something they didn’t ask for.”

She has also shared a link to her Paypal account where fans can donate money towards her unusual art.