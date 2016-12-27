Sheena Bora murder: Indrani Mukerjea released for a day to perform father's last rites



Indrani Mukerjea while performing her father's last rites. Pics/Sameer Markande

Prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, Indrani Mukerjea, was granted a furlough of a day to perform the last rites of her deceased father, who passed away on December 16 in Guwahati. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Indrani has been instructed to refrain speaking to the media or anybody during this time period.

Indrani performed the rituals for the last rites Brahman Seva Samiti in Mulund, in the presence of police personnel accompanying her. She had been allowed by the court to perform the rituals from morning to Tuesday evening. Indrani was also allowed to perform them at a place of her choice.

Sources say that Indrani planned to visit the Marlow building first, where she has been residing with spouse Peter Mukerjea as it believed that part of the rituals were believed to have undertaken there.