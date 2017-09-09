Sheena Bora Murder case: I was told my job was only of a driver, Shyamvar Rai



Indrani Mukerjea

Shyamvar Rai, accused-turned-approver in the Sheena Bora murder case, during cross-examination by main accused Indrani Mukerjea's lawyer Sudeep Pasbola, said when he was asked to be a part of the crime he felt it was wrong but Indrani assured him his job would only be of a driver.

While deposing in court, Rai said he became a part of it during the first Skype call with Indrani, when she was overseas. When Pasbola asked Rai if he found it wrong or not, he said, "Thoda galat laga tha, lekin Indrani madam ne bola tha tumhara kaam driver ka hai."

Rai said he never told anyone about the conspiracy, as Indrani had instructed him not to. Even the thought of informing the police never came to his mind. When Pasbola asked Rai if he realised that he had committed a crime, the latter replied in the positive.

He also mentioned that he doesn't remember having any conversation with Mikhail Bora after Sheena's murder, and even Mikhail did not ask him anything about his sister's whereabouts.

The case has been adjourned, and the next hearing will take place on Monday afternoon.

