Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukerjea wishes to publish book to help inmates



Indrani Mukerjea

Indrani Mukerjea now wishes to publish a book to help women like her, who have been abandoned by their families after arrest and also to donate towards the Krishna Consciousness Movement. She filed an application before the court on Tuesday. She also sought two weeks’ time to visit Kolkata to perform the last rites of her father, who died last Friday. The court has asked CBI to file its reply.

Meanwhile, during the arguments on the charges against all the four accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, the prosecution said that Indrani had informed her husband Peter after she finalised the spot for disposing of Sheena’s body. “He was a part of the criminal conspiracy to kill Sheena,” the prosecution argued, while adding that Peter did not file a missing complaint and also kept Rahul in the dark. “The case is based on circumstantial and documentary evidence. There is sufficient evidence to frame charges against all the accused.”

Hearing issues

Before the arguments started, the court asked Indrani, Peter and Sanjeev Khanna to sit in the dock. Later, Peter complained that he was an old man and hence was not able to hear the arguments sitting so far away. Thereafter, the judge asked him to move forward.