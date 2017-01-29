Sheena Bora murder case: Peter Mukerjea is innocent, tweets son Rahul



Rahul Mukerjea

On Saturday morning Rahul Mukerjea, son of Peter Mukerjea, one of the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, tweeted saying that he believed that his father was innocent and the charges against him should be dropped.

Rahul posted, "[It] is of utmost importance to understand the situation correctly." He further wrote about Indrani Mukerjea, Sheena's mother, "Indrani had introduced Sheena and Mikhail as her siblings to everyone, including Peter. Indrani obviously didn't want it to be revealed that they were her children."