Sheena Bora murder: Shyamvar Rai says if one commits a murder, they will be punished

Sheena Bora murder accused Indrani Mukerjea's former driver-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai was cross-examined by co-accused Sanjeev Khanna's lawyer Niranjan Mundergi on Monday. During the hearing, Rai told the court he was aware about one being punished if they committed murder.



Rai was being probed about a pistol belonging to Indrani that he has alleged was given to him post Sheena's murder. He claimed he had tried to dispose of the gun twice but couldn't do it. On his third attempt, the police caught him. Mundergi asked Rai whether he knew that the punishment for murder is more than the punishment for carrying illegal arms; Rai replied he didn't know. Mundergi then asked him, "Did you know that if one commits a murder, they are punished?" To this, Rai said, "Khoon kiya toh sazaa milegi. [If one commits a murder, they will be punished]"

Saw no cops

In an earlier statement, he had told the court that he had crossed the Santacruz foot overbridge (FOB) to go to Carter Road, as he wanted to throw the pistol he'd received as a parcel from Indrani. He further said that he did not attempt to throw away the bag containing the firearm after spotting the police and, instead, started walking briskly.

Based on those claims, Mundergi asked Rai about the three spots he crossed that day where police personnel were present. He first mentioned police presence at the railway station, next at the Golibar Maidan, where a railway bridge is situated, and finally, at a spot outside Vihar Hotel at the end of the FOB in Santacruz East. Rai said policemen might have been present on all three spots but he didn't notice any of them. When Mundergi asked Rai about the conversation he had with Indrani's son Mikhail during the 203 calls made between them from January to May 2012, Rai said he couldn't recollect the subject of their many conversations.

