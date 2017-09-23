Sheikh Hasina hits out at Pakistan, says Pakistan military started 1971 genocide



Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses the 72nd Session of the United Nations General assembly in New York. Pic/AFP

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has hit out at Pakistan, saying its Army launched a 'heinous' military operation in 1971 which triggered a 'genocide' during the liberation war, killing three million innocent people. In her address to the UN General Assembly on Thursday, Hasina said her country's parliament had recently declared March 25 as 'Genocide Day' to pay homage to the victims.

The war in 1971 broke after a sudden crackdown at midnight on March 25 in the erstwhile East Pakistan by the Pakistani troops and ended on December 16. The same year Pakistan conceded defeat and unconditionally surrendered in Dhaka to the allied forces comprising the freedom fighters and the Indian soldiers.

Officially three million people were killed during the nine-month long war. "In the 1971 war of liberation, we endured an extreme form of genocide. In the nine-month-long war of liberation against Pakistan, three million innocent people were killed and more than 200,000 women were violated," Hasina said.

'Pak is giving safe havens to terrorists'

new york: Exercising its right-of-reply at the United Nations, Afghanistan made a scathing attack on Pakistan by listing a record number of instances of the terrorists being sheltered by Pakistan. Kabul also accused Islamabad of providing safe-havens to 20 internationally recognised terrorist groups and said that Pakistan remains the main source of insecurity in the region.