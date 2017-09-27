Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in the US in connection with the 72nd UN General Assembly session, has undergone a successful gallbladder operation in Washington, a media report said.

A statement by Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said the surgery was performed around 8 p.m. local time on September 25 and it was successful. Hasina was resting on her doctors' advice, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The statement said Hasina was taken to hospital after she complained of stomach pain. After a diagnosis, the doctors decided to perform the surgery. The Prime Minister is in good health, it said.

She was released from the hospital a day after the surgery and she returned to her place of residence in Washington.

Her younger sister Sheikh Rehana and son Sajeeb Wazed Joy were beside her.

Hasina will return to Bangladesh on October 5.

Sheikh Hasina reached Washington from New York on September 22 after attending the UNGA session. After staying in Washington for a week, she was scheduled to return home on October 2 via London.

She arrived in New York on September 17 to join the UN's annual event.