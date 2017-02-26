Sheila Dixit clarifies on 'immature' Rahul Gandhi remark

New Delhi: Former Delhi CM Sheila Dixit taking an U-turn on her earlier remark on party Vice President Rahul Gandhi has clarified that he has "the sensitivity of a mature leader".

Party veteran Dixit in a newspaper interview on Thursday said Gandhi was "still not mature, his age does not allow him to be mature".

Her comments were quickly lapped on by BJP President Amit Shah, who ridiculed Gandhi saying "immature Rahul should be kept at home" instead of being sent to Uttar Pradesh.

With "Don't twist my words" hashtag, Dixit on Friday took to twitter to clarify her comment. "Rahul has the sensitivity and concern of a mature leader. His words are those of a young, courageous and restless man," Dixit said.