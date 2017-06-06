Sher Bahadur Deuba elected new Nepal Prime Minister



Nepal's newly elected prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, left, poses with his predecessor Pushpa Kamal Dahal at the Parliament House in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Nepal's parliament elected the veteran politician as the country's 10th prime minister in 11 years. It is the fourth time that Deuba has been prime minister of the Himalayan nation. Pic/AP/PTI



Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba was on Tuesday elected the new Prime Minister of Nepal -- 12 years after he was removed from the post by the then King Gyanendra Shah.

Deuba, 71, received wide political support, apart from the main opposition, Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist-Leninist, during voting.

His victory was certain after none of the political parties fielded a candidate against him.

On May 24, the then Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' had announced his resignation, in keeping with his agreement with the Nepali Congress, which had propped up his coalition government since last August.