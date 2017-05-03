Shikha Joshi suicide case: Actress' brother will fast to demand CBI probe

Two years after Shikha Joshi's death, her brother will embark on a hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to demand a CBI investigation and to protest the bail granted to the accused



Shikha Joshi

Over two years after actress and model Shikha Joshi was found in her apartment with her throat slashed, her brother Vishesh Joshi is about to embark on a hunger strike to demand that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) take over the probe into her death.

He has fixed May 16 as the day he will launch his protest at Jantar Mantar, and is currently in the process of seeking all required permissions from the authorities in Delhi for the fast.

'Why is the accused free?'

"I am going on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar to seek CBI investigation of my sister Shikha Joshi's death on March 16, 2015. The accused was not arrested by Mumbai Police, and is now moving freely after getting anticipatory bail from court," said Vishesh.

The Oshiwara police, who have been investigating the matter, are investigating Khar-based plastic surgeon Vijay Sharma for allegedly abetting her suicide (IPC Section 306).

However, he was not arrested and managed to get anticipatory bail from the Bombay High Court on April 17.

A police official said, "While on interim relief, he was told to cooperate in the investigations. He was called a couple of times to record his statement." The court, in its order, stated that custodial interrogation was not necessary for further investigation. Dr Sharma was instructed to join the investigations till the submission of the chargesheet.

Dying declaration

Shikha had mentioned the doctor in her dying declaration, blaming him and a few other 'married men' for driving her to the step. This clip was filmed by her roommate just moments before her death in their New MHADA Colony flat in Versova.

Sharma had in his statement to the Versova police stated that he first met Shikha in 2005, when she came to his Khar clinic for breast and stomach surgery.



Shikha's brother Vishesh Joshi will embark on a fast on May 16

A five-year warranty for the procedure was also given to her, but Shikha returned in 2011, demanding that he perform the surgery again and that she shouldn't be asked to pay for it. But when she was asked to pay for the second procedure, she and her brother lodged a molestation case against him, alleged the doctor.