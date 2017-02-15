Shikha Joshi suicide case: Family asks President to move probe to CBI in Delhi

Shikha Joshi's family members said they feel unsafe while fighting for justice in Mumbai since the accused — a well-known plastic surgeon — is quite influential in the city



Shikha Joshi's family and friends are protesting every day in Delhi

Even as they are holding daily protests to demand justice for actress Shikha Joshi, who died in mysterious circumstances in 2015, her family has also written to the President of India with concerns that it is unsafe for them to travel to Mumbai for the investigation. They have demanded that the probe be shifted to Delhi and be handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) instead of Mumbai Police.

The reasons for this demand are two-fold, said the family, pointing to Shikha's mysterious death. On May 16, 2015, the actress (starred in the film 'BA Pass') was found with her throat slit and barely alive in her PG accommodation in Lokhandwala, Andheri (West). Her roommate Madhu Bharti had recorded a video statement in which Shikha blamed well-known cosmetic surgeon, Dr Vijay Sharma, and a few other "married men". She died in hospital.

Family's reasons

It took more than a year for the Oshiwara police to book Dr Sharma for abetment of suicide. The family claims that it was not suicide but murder. Shikha's brother, Vishesh Joshi, said, "We feel unsafe because the accused in the case is an influential person in Mumbai. We are based in Delhi and are fighting for justice in a city that is unfamiliar to us. Even before her death, my sister had complained to the police about threats from the doctor."

"It took the Mumbai Police 17 months just to register an FIR. That is why we have asked that the case be transferred to the CBI," he added.

In the two-page letter to the President, Shikha's father, Khima Nand Joshi wrote: "We feel unsafe to go to Mumbai to fight for justice. It is my humble request to transfer the case to the Supreme Court or CBI. Besides, I am an old man living in Delhi; I am unable to fight this case in Mumbai."

The letter was received by the President's Secretariat, Central Registry Section on January 30. The same letter was also copied to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), as well as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Anticipatory bail?

There are two days left to the case hearing on February 17, when the Bombay High Court will hear Dr Sharma's application for anticipatory bail. The doctor had attempted to apply for anticipatory bail earlier as well, but the police had objected, stating they would need to carry out custodial interrogation.