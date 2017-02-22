Shilphata-Mhape road widened, but at what cost?

The pipeline was damaged in December last year and the TMC is yet to repair it. Pic/Shrikant Khuperkar

The drive against illegal str­u­ctures along roads in a bid to widen them has come at an immense inconvenience to motorists. Over the last two months, they have been dealing with the broken roads as well as leaking water because pip­elines near Shilphata-Mhape road have been damaged. Th­ere are also potholes to navigate through.

When contacted, deputy municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Sandeep Malvi said, "I don't know about the leakage issue. We will check under whose jurisdiction the water pipelines are situated. If it is under TMC, we will undertake repair work as soon as possible or else we will inform the authorities concer­ned to take proper action."

Apparently, in early December last year, TMC commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal had ordered the demolition of illegal structures along this road, which has led to this current debacle.

Lamenting the hardships they face in traversing this road, Sarvesh Mahato, a truck driver, said, "I use this road thrice a week, and it’s extremely difficult to navigate the water leak and potholes. It helped that TMC widened the road, but the road is unusable now. I fear my truck would topple over with all the goods on this slippery stretch, very soon."