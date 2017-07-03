Shirdi: 25 injured after stray dog bites them

Representational Pic



Shirdi: At-least 25 persons were injured today after being bitten by a stray dog in separate incidents on the Ahmednagar-Manmad road here, an official of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) said.

These persons who had come from different cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Agra and Bhopal, were visiting the Saibaba shrine here, said SSST trustee Sachin Tambe.

A stray dog bit them when they were walking to the shrine or going to 'Sai Ashram' or the hotels in which they were staying, Tambe said, adding all of them were treated at the hospitals run by SSST.

Tambe claimed a squad of Shirdi Municipal Council has failed to catch the dog.