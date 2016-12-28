Shirdi airport: Maharashtra govt to allot land to IOC for aviation fuelling point



Devendra Fadnavis

To make the Shirdi airport functional at the earliest, the Maharashtra government today decided to allot land to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) for setting up aviation fuelling point.

The decision was taken at the 57th Meeting of Board of Directors of Maharashtra Airport Development Company Limited (MADC) here. State Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is the Chairman of MADC.

"Many decisions taken to make Shirdi Airport functional at earliest;allotment of land to @IndianOilcl for setting up of aviation fuelling point," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

"Extension of terminal building,extension of runway from 2500m to 3200m, parking & other infrastructure were some other important decisions taken," it added.

"Progress of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje International Airport, Purandar and Airports at Belora, Chandrapur, Dhule, Solapur was also reviewed," the CMO said in another tweet.

"MADC board of directors in principally approved setting up of commercial complex in MIHAN notified area to fulfil day to day need of companies," it said.