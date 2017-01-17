Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe alleges sexual exploitation of 5 girls in ashram school



Neelam Gorhe. File pic



Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe has alleged that at least five girl students of an ashram school in Beed district were sexually exploited by their teachers.

In a letter written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, the Sena leader said the overall condition of girl students in state-run boarding schools is worsening each passing day.



She stated the incident, which came to light yesterday, took place in the residential school meant for students of Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) at Sindphana in Beed district in Marathwada region. Gorhe wrote the girls had narrated the incident to Varsha Deshpande of "Lek Laadki Abhiyan" who had visited the school on January 12. "The incident is heart-wrenching. Condition of female students in ashram schools is worsening by the day and increasing instances of sexual exploitations only reaffirms the need to take serious steps for the safety of students," she stated.



The Sena leader demanded setting up of a task force consisting of officials from the departments of Home, Tribal Welfare, Social Justice, Education, and Women and Child Welfare to carry out investigation at all ashram schools in the state. She demanded immediate arrest of the accused in this particular case and that they should not be granted bail. Gorhe demanded formation of female vigilance committees in all ashram schools and that they be attached to local police stations. She has also appealed to fill vacant posts of women superintendents without delay.



"Complaint boxes should be installed in all ashram schools, which should be opened every week in the presence of female police officers and officials from the departments of Tribal Welfare and Social Justice," she added.