Shiv Sainiks force shut 500 meat shops in Gurgaon



Devotees stand in line to offer milk to the goddess during the ongoing Navratri festival. Pic/ PTI

Over 500 meat and chicken shops were allegedly shut down by Shiv Sena workers for Navratri, yesterday.

"We have served notices to every meat and chicken shop. This time we have not served notices to restaurants, such as KFC and other food chains, which serve chicken in their restaurants, as it is not seen openly. They will have to face consequences in case they don't follow instructions," general secretary and spokesperson of Shiv Sena Gurgaon wing Ritu Raj said.

The sainiks also served notices to owners of non-vegetarian food outlets, asking them to close down their shops till nine-day Navratra is over.