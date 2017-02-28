Shiv Sena: Army exam paper leak shattered Modi government image

Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray. Pic/AFP

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said the army exam paper leak has shattered the Narendra Modi government's image and asked the BJP to take responsibility for it.

The party also targeted Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, saying that he may want to become the Goa chief minister again, but he should perform his duty as long as he holds the Union post. "Papers of universities and other exams used to get leaked. But now, the army's recruitment question papers are also not safe. This leak, which comes at a time when soldiers are sacrificing their lives, has shattered the government's image," the Sena said in an editorial in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

The Sena said since the issue is related to national security, the BJP should come forward and accept complete responsibility for the paper leak.

"The Prime Minister talks about nationalism and sacrifice but his talks do not seem to be percolating to the ground. If there is nationalism in note ban, then it should be in Army recruitment as well," it said.

Following a tip-off about army examination paper leak, police conducted raids in the night of February 25 at various places in Maharashtra and Goa, and arrested 18 people for their alleged involvement leading to a recruitment racket being busted.

Army recruitment exams slated for February 26 at Kamptee, Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Ahmedabad, Goa and Kirkee (in Pune) were cancelled after the question paper leak.

Three more persons were arrested yesterday. All of them were sent to police custody till March 4 by a Thane court.