Shiv Sena: Can't keep property tax rebate promise

500 sqft homes were to get tax reprieve

Fat chance of getting the Shiv Sena to deliver on its poll promise of a property tax rebate. The party had, in its BMC election manifesto, promised to do away with property tax completely for houses measuring 500 sqft and a rebate on those measuring 700 sqft, but this is unlikely to pass the civic body's muster.

Civic officials said the BMC will lose its biggest source of income -- octroi — after the goods and services tax rolls out in June. The abolition of octroi will lead to a direct loss of nearly Rs 7000 crore every year. Octroi collection comprises 33% of the BMC's total revenue share. Considering a possible financial instability in future, the civic body is unlikely to risk taking on the burden by announcing tax rebates.

An official from the Assessor and Collection department said, "From property tax the BMC earns more than Rs 4,000 crore every year. Announcing no tax on properties of up to 500 sqft and rebate on those up to 700 sqft would add a huge burden on the BMC and could affect big-ticket projects."