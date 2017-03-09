Shiv Sena, opposition unitedly seek MLC's termination

Prashant Paricharak had made objectionable remarks against soldiers and their wives; govt wants him to present his version before an inquiry panel



Prashant Paricharak is a member of the upper house. PIC/Twitter

The opposition, the Congress, the NCP, and ruling partner Shiv Sena got their first taste of victory in the ongoing budget session, as the government agreed to suspend a BJP-supported MLC, Prashant Paricharak, for making objectionable remarks against soldiers and their wives during a campaign for the ZP polls.

The combination of political parties also displayed unity in the lower house in demanding loan waivers for farmers in distress. The demand has been a poll plank for all three parties. The Sena had asked the BJP government for the sop when it was locked in a fierce battle with its ruling partner in the civic and ZP polls last month. The Assembly was adjourned for the day when the member did not allow proceedings to go on.

Seeking MLC's termination

Paricharak is a member of the Upper House where a demand for his termination from the membership was raised from day one. On Tuesday, the house was stalled for the day and on Wednesday, the opposition again adjourned the house, seeking the MLC's termination.

However, the government said that the MLC should be given an opportunity to present his version before a 7-member inquiry panel of the house that will be constituted on Thursday.

"Paricharak should remain suspended till the inquiry is over. We will ask the probe panel to submit its report at the earliest," said leader of the upper house and Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil while responding to uproar. When the house wasn't satisfied with his answer and the ruckus increased the proceedings stopped for the day.

Patil said that a proposal to this effect would be tabled in the house on Thursday. "The house should decide on the suspension tomorrow as it's the members' prerogative," he said.

However, opposition leader in the Upper House, Dhananjay Munde reiterated that the house would not work unless and until Paricharak's membership was terminated immediately. The opposition had open support from the Sena legislators who aired their views against the foul-mouthed MLC.

Loan waivers for farmers

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP government, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said in the Assembly that more than 150 MLAs had sought a loan waiver for the farmers. "The farmers are committing suicide. You have promised loan waiver if you are voted to power in Uttar Pradesh. But what about the state (Maharashtra) where you are in power? Are you waiting for farmers to die?" an aggressive Pawar asked the government.

Pawar chided CM Devendra Fadnavis, who has a different opinion on loan waivers that do not directly help farmers, but offer relief to banks. The former deputy CM said that all the members in the opposition would support Chandrakant Patil as the CM if he made a loan waiver possible. "You are number two minister in the Cabinet. You do this for the farmers. We will support you to make you the CM," he said.

Earlier, the Congress and NCP members staged a sit-in protest on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan and raised anti-government slogans. Later, they stalled the house for the day.