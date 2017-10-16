After Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray announced that six of the seven MNS corporators in the BMC have joined his party, upset cousin Raj Thackeray, chief of MNS said that he didn't expect this from the party. He called the move dirty politics, which he claimed he would never indulge in. He also alleged that the Sena has 'purchased' these six corporators after paying them Rs 5 crore each.



On Friday, six MNS corporators joined the Shiv Sena. This move has ensured that there is no re-election in the city. MNS had seven corporators in the BMC. The rebellious faction includes Dilip Lande, Archana Bhalerao, Parmeshwar Kadam, Harshala More, Datta Narvankar and Ashwini Matekar.

On Sunday, Raj called for a press conference, to clarify that he had not sent his corporators to join the Sena to support his cousin and help him keep his hold over the richest civic body in the country. While addressing the press, Raj said, "On social media, some Sena people are spreading rumours that I sent these six people to join them. If I had to do this why would I keep one corporator? I would have sent all seven of them."

Raj claimed that he knew something was wrong and his men were approached by Shiv Sena about a month back. He also called a meeting with Lande to discuss issues and ask if what he had learnt was true. Raj said, "When I asked them whether the Sena had approached them, they said they would leave their wives but not me." He also said that he was fed up of Uddhav's dirty politics, because of which he left Bal Thackeray's Shiv Sena.

