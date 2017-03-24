Shiv Sena: Use Maharashtra's share in bullet train project to help out farmers

A Shiv Sena MLA yesterday suggested in the Legislative Assembly that Maharashtra government's "share of Rs 25,000 crore" in the proposed Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project could be diverted to waive off loans of farmers. "The amount of Rs 25,000 crore which is the state government's share in the bullet train (project) could be diverted to (grant) the farm loan waiver," the legislator, Vijay Avati said.

The proposed Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor is said to be the dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, another Sena leader, Anil Kadam wondered why the government cannot accept the demand for waiving off the loans of farmers though PM has promised loan waiver for farmers in UP.