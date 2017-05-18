Shiv Sena accuses Devendra Fadnavis of functioning 'unilaterally'



Devendra Fadnavis and Ramdas Kadam

The Shiv Sena and BJP can't get along even for the sake of keeping up the charade. In this latest round, Sena ministers are upset that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is taking "unilateral" decisions in Cabinet meetings without taking their opinion into consideration. On another front, just ahead of the Monsoon Session, they have planned a massive anti-BJP rally and a protest march to the state legislature.

Latest grouse

On Wednesday, senior Sena minister Ramdas Kadam came out all guns blazing, saying that in the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, his party did not approve of levying a four-five per cent stamp duty on the market rate of conveyance deeds of immovable assets and property gift deeds. However, despite their opposition, the CM did not pay heed and cleared the proposal, which was later made public through the media.

Now, Kadam says that on Thursday, his party will make its position clear to the CM and demand that he withdraw the decision. "Else, in spite being part of this government, we will take to the streets," Kadam said. To that end, Kadam and his cabinet colleague, Divakar Raote, have already sent letters to Fadnavis.

However, BJP leader and revenue minister Chandrakant Patil said that there seems to be "a misunderstanding" as there was no proposal to levy stamp duty on gift deeds between blood relations. "Two years ago, we scrapped a two per cent levy and brought it down to Rs 500 for which the government suffered an annual loss of Rs 500 crore. Meanwhile, the stamp duty on conveyance deeds in places like Mumbai hasn't changed. Mumbai already has a 5 per cent stamp duty," he said.

March to legislature

Meanwhile, as its ministers duke it out in the Mantralaya, the Sena's second prong wants to continue its agenda of "seeking justice for farmers" and will march to the Vidhan Sabha during the Monsoon Session. Sanjay Raut announced it at Nashik. "The government is politicising farmers' plight. They are now planning to go on a strike from June 1 and Sena will fight it out with them — it will be a do-or-die battle," said Raut.

The Sena has also organised a massive rally of farmers in Nashik on May 19, wherein Uddhav Thackeray is expected to launch a scathing attack on the BJP. To add heft, Swabhimani Shetkari Party chief Raju Shetti will also participate in the rally.