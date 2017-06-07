Shiv Sena boycotts cabinet meet over farmers' issue



Uddhav Thackeray

Demanding a clear stand from CM Devendra Fadnavis on the farmers’ agitation, the Shiv Sena ministers boycotted the cabinet meeting called on Wednesday at the Mantralaya. The farmers' protest that began on June 1, has been supported principally by the Sena, which wants to see the BJP in a tight spot.

Sena ministers held a meeting ahead of the cabinet meet scheduled for 11 am. Senior minister Subhash Desai said his party demanded clarity from Fadnavis on the farmers' demands. "We want the CM to clarify on a loan waiver promise. We will not attend the Cabinet meeting unless he [Fadnavis] does so," he said.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis maintained that he was clear about a waiver of Rs 30,000 crore for small and marginal farmers in need. He said the waiver would be implemented by October 31 this year as it needed comprehensive data of prospective beneficiaries. On the other hand, the Sena wants loans of all farmers waived. This would mean a massive expenditure for the state.

Last night, BJP cabinet ministers and senior leaders had a meeting at the CM's bungalow on the farmers' issue that went on for more than four hours. All cabinet ministers and senior leaders who carried out BJP's Shivar Samwad campaign across villages to reach out farmers presented their reports to Fadnavis. A final report has to be presented to BJP chief Amit Shah who will be in Maharashtra on June 16, 17 and 18 to discuss the issue.