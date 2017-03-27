Shiv Sena calls for Osmanabad bandh over flight ban on MP

Supporters of Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who assaulted an Air India staffer in Delhi last week, today called for a bandh in Osmanabad’s district to protest his “humiliation” over the incident.

“We have called for the Osmanabad bandh to protest the humiliation of our leader by the airlines who have denied him flying rights,” Sena district vice president Kamlakar Chavan told PTI over phone. “Is he a terrorist that he has been barred from flying by all airlines?,” Chavan said.

“The testimony of an air hostess on board that flight shows he (Gaikwad) was not at fault,” he added. “Considering its Gudi Padwa tomorrow, we have asked traders to observe the bandh (shut shops) only till 4 pm today to enable people to do festival shopping,” Chavan said.

Meanwhile, Gaikwad has refused to reveal his whereabouts. “I can’t tell you where I am right now. I am with my family members and I will celebrate Gudi Padwa with them before returning to Parliament on Wednesday morning,” he said.