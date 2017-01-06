Shiv Sena chief mocks govt's approach of hacking trees to build carshed for Mumbai Metro at Aarey



Mangroves near the site of Bandra-Colaba-Seepz Metro III project at Bandra Kurla Complex where trees, like at Aarey, will be hacked

Like any bickering couple, there are several issues brewing between the now-uncomfortable alliance of Shiv Sena and BJP. One of the more contentious of those is the hacking of trees at Aarey for the carshed of Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro-3 project. On Thursday, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took yet another potshot at the state government’s approach towards the project that will affect the city’s green lung.

Sena steps in

“When asked what one needs more — development or environment, people opt for development. Take for instance, the case of Aarey where several trees could be cut for the Metro rail. But if that happens, then people will have to take the same Metro train to the hospital. Ultimately, whatever hurts the environment is not development,” he remarked. The Sena has been backing activists and environmentalists opposed to the Metro rail as they claim it needs around 70-acre of land — and approximately 2,000 trees to be felled.

However, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) officials have contended that claim and responded that the number of trees cut will also be replanted as it is mandatory to plant two new trees to replace one cut tree. Also, the officials claim that the proposed land was chosen because it is right in the center of important road junctions. “This proposed carshed has a road passing within Aarey, where one lakh vehicles pass everyday,” said an official from MMRC, adding that it also has the advantage of having Seepz, an economic zone, on the other side.

NGT accepts request with caveats

The NGT on Thursday accepted the MMRC’s request to start work on 3 hectare of land for casting work, but on the condition that all legal clearances and formalities are completed beforehand. Further, the NGT has directed that MMRC cannot claim any damages or expenses for any work undertaken on the plot if the order in the main petition goes against it; instead, it will have to pay for the restoration of land. The final hearing in the matter has been posted for February 17.

33.5 km

Length of the proposed Colaba-Bandra-Seepz metro rail