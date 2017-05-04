Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray calls the Maharashtra Government 'useless'



Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has taken a potshot at BJP once again. He said yesterday that UP has a Yogi government and Maharashtra has a "nirupyogi" (useless) government, taking a hit at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Uddhav was addressing party workers at Hotel Rangsharda in Bandra (West).

A direct attack

He said the governments at the state and Centre have failed miserably in dealing with many issues - the agrarian crisis, foreign policy, in terms of handling terror activities by Pakistan, and the menace of 'cow rakshaks'.

"The farmers are pushed to the extreme; it wouldn't be a surprise if they took up arms to fight the government," he said, adding that the BJP was only concerned about winning elections and strengthening party base.

"The prevailing situation proves that the state of affairs hasn't changed much from the time of Congress-NCP's rule."

Uddhav hit out at the Modi government for its "failure in sealing the porous India-Pakistan border".

Why Modi for 2019?

He talked about a much-publicised meeting of NDA constituents in Delhi, in which he too participated, last month. The meeting unanimously chose Modi as NDA's leader for the next Lok Sabha polls.

Uddhav, however, said the BJP was in a hurry to declare Modi as the PM candidate and blamed the party for forcing Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan to table a resolution. "Why such haste? We still have two years to go for the polls. Why do they impose someone's leadership (on us)? The Sena doesn't approve of this," he added. But he was quick to congratulate Modi for winning polls in five states, saying success should be recognised.

Cow protection agenda

He took a contrasting view of protecting cows, and slammed people who have been terrorising others under the garb of preventing cow slaughter.

"They debate over tea before the polls, and then, discuss cows after polls. Cows will survive if the country survives," he said.