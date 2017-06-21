Shiv Sena gives in, will support NDA's Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind



Ram Nath Kovind

Changing its previous stance that it would not approve caste politics for votes, the Shiv Sena has agreed to support the NDA's presidential candidate, Ram Nath Kovind.

Sena president Uddhav Thackeray declared the party's decision on Tuesday evening after conferring with senior party leaders.

With the Sena's support Kovind has consolidated his position further.

He is expected to sail through comfortably in elections, if held.

On Monday, Thackeray had told sainiks that he would not approve of BJP's selection of a candidate, if it was done keeping caste factor in consideration. A day before, BJP president Amit Shah had met Thackeray to seek the Sena's support.