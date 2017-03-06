mid-day interview: Shiv Sena mayoral candidate all set to take out the trash

Vishwanath Mahadeshwar at the BMC headquarters on Saturday when his nomination was announced.Pic/ Pradeep Dhivar

He is raring to untangle Mumbai's three Gordian knots -- battered roads, garbage mounds and water crisis. Meet Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, the Shiv Sena's mayoral candidate whose election to the post on March 8 is a given, thanks to the BJP's backing. The 56-year-old three-time corporator and former principal of Raje Sambhaji Vidyalaya and Junior College in Santacruz East, says his first task after assuming office would be to ensure proper coordination between all public agencies.

What issues would you take up on priority?

Mumbaikars are forced to bear with traffic that's getting worse every day, and pollution. Ailments caused by pollution are on the rise. So, my priority would be to tackle issues related to garbage clearance, water shortage and potholed roads. There are multiple agencies, like the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, the Public Works Department and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, handling various works. I need to ensure proper coordination between all if people are not to be inconvenienced.

Aarey Milk Colony is the last surviving green lung of Mumbai. What would you do for its conservation?

Development is necessary but not at the cost of the environment. As promised [by the Shiv Sena], we will work towards not only protecting the greenery of Aarey but also other green lungs in Mumbai. It's these green lungs that can keep pollution in check.

Since Shiv Sena does not have a majority in the house, do you think getting proposals cleared will be tough?

I don't anticipate much hindrance. Depending on the circumstance, the party will prepare a strategy. Our aim is to take decisions that are in the larger interest of Mumbaikars.

Mayoral candidate Vishwanath Mahadeshwar with deputy mayoral aspirant Hemangi Worlikar. Pic/ Pradeep Dhivar

BMC schools have been consistently dropping the bar when it comes to standard of education. As a professor, how would you help raise their standard again?

There are students who are doing well in SSC board examinations every year. So, it's presumptuous to say the standard of education of BMC schools is deplorable. Teachers are doing the best they can with the facilities available. Parents should also keep tabs on their kids' studies. In my opinion, not holding examination till Std VIII has had a detrimental effect on students. They don't take academics seriously in the absence of exams. When they reach Std IX, they crumble under the sudden pressure to perform.

I will interact with the state education department and steer collective decisions that can better academic standards. We will lay more emphasis on reading and writing for kids starting early.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that a deputy Lokayukta will soon be appointed in the BMC. Do you think it'll make a difference in tackling corruption?

We welcome the move. The Shiv Sena has always believed in transparency. In fact, a deputy Lokayukta should be appointed in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation as well as other civic bodies.