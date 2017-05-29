Shiv Sena MLA accused of assaulting forest employees in Mahabaleshwar

Forest department employees at Mahabaleshwar in Satara district of Maharashtra have accused Shiv Sena MLA Tukaram Kate of assaulting them over collection of tourist toll.

The allegations have been refuted by the MLA. In the incident that was captured on CCTV, Kate was seen assaulting two men after they asked the Mumbai MLA to pay tourist toll.

"The employees had merely asked the MLA to pay tourist toll like they do to all other people. They were unaware that he was an MLA. Instead of explaining his point, the MLA suddenly started assaulting the forest department employees," an official from the forest department said.

He claimed that when the men approached the police to file a complaint against Kate, they were snubbed and false cases were filed against them.

Meanwhile, the MLA has refused all charges and said, "Nothing of this sort happened."

An official from Mahabaleshwar police station told media, "There was some altercation between both parties.

The MLA then came to the police station and filed a complaint against the two employees of the forest department and accordingly a complaint was lodged. We have not received any complaint from the other party."