Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad booked for attempted culpable homicide

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday registered an FIR against Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad for assaulting an airline employee, including attempt to commit culpable homicide.

"We have registered a FIR and the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch for a through probe," Special Commissioner of Police Dependra Pathak said.

Pathak said Gaikwad had been booked on charges of attempt to commit culpable homicide (Section 308 IPC) and assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour a person (Section 355 IPC).

The Lok Sabha member from Osmanabad in Maharashtra is accused of beating up and trying to push down Air India officer R. Sukumar from the aircraft on Thursday.

Asked why the police action came a day after the incident, Pathak said: "Yesterday (Thursday) evening we received the complaint and immediately it was sent for legal examination.

"(Today) two hours back, the legal opinion came following which we registered the FIR."