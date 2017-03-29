Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad travels by car to New Delhi

Ravindra Gaikwad. Pic/YouTube

Osmanabad (Maha): Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who has been barred by all major domestic airlines for assaulting an Air India duty manager, has chosen to travel by road to Delhi for the ongoing Parliament session.

"Gaikwad is reaching Delhi by car today but will not attend the day's proceedings of the Lok Sabha," sources close to the beleaguered Osmanabad MP told PTI. However, he will attend tomorrow's session if his party leadership allows him to do so, the sources said.

The development came after Gaikwad apparently booked a seat from Hyderabad to Delhi on Flight AI 551 for today, which was cancelled by the national carrier. He had also booked a seat yesterday on the 8 AM flight, AI 806, from Mumbai to Delhi for today but his ticket was promptly cancelled by the airline.

The MP is accused of beating up an elderly AI staffer with a sandal last Thursday. Also, there were reports that he took a train from Mumbai to Delhi and was scheduled to reach the national capital today after a TV channel yesterday showed the reservation chart, having his name, pasted on coach A-3 of Rajdhani at the Mumbai Central Railway Station.

However, the sources said he decided to travel by car to Delhi. "He is not in Maharashtra at present and is expected to

reach Delhi anytime today," they said.