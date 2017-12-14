Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut plans a biopic on Bal Thackeray

Senior Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut is planning a biopic on late party patriarch Bal Thackeray, with an aim to bring before the people the real personality of the fiery leader

Senior Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut is planning a biopic on late party patriarch Bal Thackeray, with an aim to bring before the people the real personality of the fiery leader. "It will be a full-fledged commercial film produced by me. The film will reveal the true personality of the great

leader that Balasaheb was," Raut told PTI.



Bal Thackeray. File pic/AFP



The Rajya Sabha MP, however, refused to disclose the names of the director and actors of the film. Raut, who has closely worked with Bal Thackeray for over two decades, said the formal announcement of the film will made on December 21, when its trailer will be released in the presence of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.



According to him, the shooting of the film will start sometime in January (2018) and is expected to be ready for release by early 2019. "The film will be shot mostly in Mumbai and many of the scenes will be shot at the actual locations, where a particular event had taken place. It will take around 3-4 months for us to complete the shoot," Raut said.



Thackeray, an advocate of a strong pro-Hindu policy, died on 17 November 2012 in Mumbai at the age of 86. Besides being known as an aggressive leader, Thackeray was famous for his political cartoons.