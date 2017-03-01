Shiv Sena parades corporators, CM Devendra Fadnavis fulfils poll promises



Devendra Fadnavis



While Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray paraded his flock of Mumbai corporators in front of the Konkan divisional commissioner on Tuesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chose to act on fulfilling promises that he had given to voters before the BMC elections.

Fadnavis travelled to New Delhi on Tuesday for seeking a final approval for city's coastal road within a month and a clearance for repairing the forts of King Shivaji's era. In a meeting with union environment minister Anil Dave, the CM also sought the centre's intervention to change coastal regulatory zone norms for slum rehabilitation.

Sources close to the CM briefed PM Narendra Modi in a 90-minute meeting on political developments in Maharashtra on Tuesday in New Delhi. Expediting coastal road, a dream project of the Sena chief, is seen as a move to outsmart the frenemy who has ended alliance with the BJP in the BMC. The BMC is the nodal agency for the road and Thackeray had demanded fast approval to the project at a public meeting attended by PM Modi in the city. Mumbai's outgoing Mayor Snehal Jadhav has written a letter to the CM asking for clearing the coastal road. But Fadnavis said he hasn't seen the letter yet.

In another important development, the Union Tourism Ministry yesterday gave an in-principle approval to the state government's Rs 600-crore Raigad Fort conservation and beautification project.

"With union government's approval, we can now do lot more in conserving all forts that are related to the life and journey of King Shivaji to inspire generations to come," Fadnavis tweeted after meeting union minister for culture and tourism Mahesh Sharma.