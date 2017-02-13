Shiv Sena part of government to 'control' anti-people policies: Uddhav Thackeray



Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray yesterday claimed that his party is functioning as a corrective force by being part of governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra to “control” the anti-people policies.

“We have seen that if power is not controlled, it becomes uncontrollable. Being in the government we tried to keep (the BJP) in control,” Thackeray said.

“While being a part of the government, Sena opposed many policies that were anti-India and anti-people and today those policies are stuck. Be it the Land Acquisition Bill or the GST Bill, we made them make the necessary amendments,” he said in the final part of his interview to Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

He said that the “alliance with BJP actually got over during the 2014 Assembly polls itself.”