Shiv Sena politicians protest against their bosses with a peace march in Mumbai

Residents of Thakur village in Kandivli East were surprised when they received support from the unlikeliest of political bosses last evening. When around 150 locals took out a peace march yesterday to protest the BMC's inability to remove and relocate illegal hawkers to a designated zone, they were joined by corporator Madhuri Bhoir and MLA Prakash Surve, both from the Shiv Sena, which runs one half of the show in the civic body.



"For the past two months, we have been trying to resolve the hawkers issue with the BMC," said Bhoir (25), corporator of ward 25. "The peace march was held to wake the authorities up and show them that we are not going to stand by the inaction."



The protesters also sought to draw the attention of police officials to drug addicts and anti-social elements in their area. Bhoir's husband and former corporator Yogesh Bhoir, who also participated in the march, said residents want action against drugs and open alcohol consumption in Thakur village, as well as creation of a legal hawking zone. "We have told the BMC and the police about the issue and have met them three times over the past two months. Yet, no action has been taken."

Eight-day deadline

Surve (52) of Magathane, which along with Vidhan Sabha districts Dahisar, Borivli, Kandivli East, Charkop and Malad West forms the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency, said illegal hawkers have taken over an entire footpath in the area.

According to him, meetings with the ward officer as well as the deputy commissioner have prompted no remedial action. "BMC adhikaaris get a hafta from these hawkers. This peace march is a warning to the BMC that if it does not take appropriate action, the situation may get out of hand."

When pointed out that it is his party that represents the ward, he said, "Yes, the corporator is also mine; we both belong to the Shiv Sena. But where do corrupt BMC authorities listen to us? I am giving the BMC eight days. If they do not inquire into the matter, then I will meet the BMC commissioner. If there is no action even after that, then we will take out a massive agitation at the Vidhan Sabha.

As an afterthought, he added. "I don't care what power is behind this. Let the BMC take as much hafta as it wants, but I will make sure that this (hawking menace) is shut down."

'Mockery' of democracy

Thakur village resident Harsh Udupi (58), however, was not impressed with the show of solidarity from the politicos. "When farmers are committing suicide in Maharashtra and there is a movement to waive their loans, what does the CM do?" said the former member of residents' association MITRA, which organised Sunday's march. "He does a dharna for cancellation of their loans. The MLA and corporator's participation in the peace march was on the same lines. The Shiv Sena is the ruling party in the BMC and the local corporator is also from the Sena. They hold the power to resolve our problems. Their participation is a mockery of democracy."

Ranjit Bhatti, member of MITRA, said around 25 housing societies had written to the BMC and the ward officer, demanding action on the issues. "But little has been done. That is why people came onto the streets."