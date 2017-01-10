Shiv Sena's criticism of BJP is nothing but drama, says Ashok Chavan



Ashok Chavan

Nanded: Dubbing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena as “partners in crime”, Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan yesterday labelled the Sena’s criticism of its ally’s policies —including the demonetisation drive — as “drama”.

“Actually, they are partners in crime and want to loot money from the common man,” said Chavan while addressing a party rally on his home turf of Nanded, protesting against the demonetisation campaign.

Hitting out

Chavan said both the Shiv Sena and BJP have failed to run a successful government in Maharashtra and the Centre. He alleged that demonetisation decision was taken to help a handful of industrialists while the common man was made to stand in long queues for hours to withdraw their own hard-earned money.

Common man suffering

“There are restrictions on withdrawal of the common man’s money. He is looked upon as a thief. Many women don’t have a credit or debit card. How can they run their daily chores?” the Congress leader asked.

Sena, the junior alliance partner of the BJP, has often criticised the demonetisation move and had even mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the 50-day deadline he had placed to ease the woes of common people in the wake of the cash crunch.