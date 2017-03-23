Shiv Sena's dream of having a theme park at Mahalaxmi Racecourse not dead yet

Not the final verdict, says Shiv Sena, dismissing notion that the directive may decide fate of Racecourse in BJP-govt era



Mahalaxmi Racecourse

In what is being looked at as a scuttling of Shiv Sena's dream of having a theme park at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, the BJP has shown who the boss is. The state issued a Government Resolution (GR) stating that its approval is a must for renewing leases of open spaces.

The Racecourse - 226 acres of green land in the heart of South Mumbai - has been coveted and eyed for years. Its lease expired in 2013 and is still awaiting renewal.

Chairman of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) Vivek Jain said, "The club has been writing to the BMC for lease renewal. Due to the civic elections, this slowed down. We will now pick up talks again."

Asked about the recent GR, Jain said, "The state has announced an open policy on extension of leases of all 'W' properties, including the racecourse. It is now transparent, and we hope, only the formalities need to be executed. There is certainly far greater clarity, though I assume the BMC, the Urban Development Department and the Cabinet will be involved."

No final verdict

The theme park dream may not be dead though, said Sanjay Raut, spokesperson for the Sena. "Decisions like these can't be taken by one party only. It is all about whether the people of Mumbai want the Racecourse or theme park. This is not the final verdict."

Laser lights rights

In February last year, House leader in the BMC, Sena's Trushna Vishwasrao, had written a letter to municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta, stating that the Mahalaxmi Racecourse be turned into a theme park for Mumbaikars.

She had said that the Sena was looking at "laser shows and lights". At that time, Jain had said, "The RWITC can put laser lights and dancing fountains in the racecourse, but the party needs to discuss the proposal with us."

Mehta refused to comment on the recent development.

It may be a game changer with the state saying in no uncertain terms that it is the boss when it comes to open spaces.

South Mumbai Sena MP Arvind Sawant said, "The state owns part of the racecourse land. Both parties now need to discuss about going ahead. What is certain though, is that Mumbai needs open spaces."

Jain said, "Alternative uses for this property have been suggested from time to time. But every major city needs recreational, sport and open spaces. We contribute significantly to the exchequer and support several social causes."

In the end, the SoBo emerald may have become a pawn in the power game, or it may simply be relieved of its park conversion and given a new lease (quite literally) of life.